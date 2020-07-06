All apartments in Minneapolis
2818 Aldrich Avenue S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

2818 Aldrich Avenue S

2818 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the best that Track 29 has to offer! This is one of the only modern 2-level townhome options in Minneapolis. The spacious corner unit has an open main level featuring a stunning, updated kitchen. Upper level features large master suite and second bedroom with en-suite bath. Enjoy the sunshine on your private patio space and be near the Greenway, restaurants and shopping. Take advantage of the shared amenities with Track 29 apartments including fitness room, pool, rooftop deck. Please see MatterPort Virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have any available units?
2818 Aldrich Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have?
Some of 2818 Aldrich Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Aldrich Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Aldrich Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Aldrich Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S has a pool.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Aldrich Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Aldrich Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

