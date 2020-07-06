2818 Aldrich Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to the best that Track 29 has to offer! This is one of the only modern 2-level townhome options in Minneapolis. The spacious corner unit has an open main level featuring a stunning, updated kitchen. Upper level features large master suite and second bedroom with en-suite bath. Enjoy the sunshine on your private patio space and be near the Greenway, restaurants and shopping. Take advantage of the shared amenities with Track 29 apartments including fitness room, pool, rooftop deck. Please see MatterPort Virtual tour.