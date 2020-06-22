All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2733 Bryant Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2733 Bryant Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2733 Bryant Ave S

2733 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2733 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated sublet in Uptown available from 01-FEB-2019 through 15-APR-2019 (2 Months Lease)

The location has a 95+ walk score and 95+ bike score. Close to numerous bars/restaurants on Lyndale Ave and three blocks from Uptown. The condo is on Bryant Ave, a designated biking street and is half a block from the Greenway Bike Trail. Quiet fourplex building. Fenced backyard with detached garage and additional off street parking spot. Utilities are included.

This sublet will come fully furnished with a large sectional couch, queen bed, kitchen with all the gadgets (Microwave, toaster, ice cream maker, espresso machine, etc.) and a high-quality massage chair. The neighborhood is very safe and all errands can be accomplished on foot! Perfect location for long-term business traveler and close to the University of Minnesota for any prospective faculty.

Background check and deposit will be needed. Cats and some dog breeds not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
2733 Bryant Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Bryant Ave S have?
Some of 2733 Bryant Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Bryant Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Bryant Ave S does offer parking.
Does 2733 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Bryant Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 2733 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2733 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University