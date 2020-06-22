2733 Bryant Ave S

Amenities
Newly renovated sublet in Uptown available from 01-FEB-2019 through 15-APR-2019 (2 Months Lease)
The location has a 95+ walk score and 95+ bike score. Close to numerous bars/restaurants on Lyndale Ave and three blocks from Uptown. The condo is on Bryant Ave, a designated biking street and is half a block from the Greenway Bike Trail. Quiet fourplex building. Fenced backyard with detached garage and additional off street parking spot. Utilities are included.
This sublet will come fully furnished with a large sectional couch, queen bed, kitchen with all the gadgets (Microwave, toaster, ice cream maker, espresso machine, etc.) and a high-quality massage chair. The neighborhood is very safe and all errands can be accomplished on foot! Perfect location for long-term business traveler and close to the University of Minnesota for any prospective faculty.
Background check and deposit will be needed. Cats and some dog breeds not allowed.