Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

2720 Dupont Ave S - 3

2720 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Charming two bedroom apartment located in the uptown area.
A top floor unit located in a four unit building with easy access to all of Uptown, blocks from the Greenway, bus lines to UMN campus and downtown in minutes. Two off street parking spaces included. Laundry and secure storage available in the basement. Pet Friendly.

-Landlord pays heat, water and sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal

-Tenant pays gas (stove), electricity, all other optional utilities (Cable, etc.)

Because we value the health and safety of our current and future tenants, we are unable to do in person showings at this time.

For more information, please see our website at https://riverlakepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have any available units?
2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have?
Some of 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 offers parking.
Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have a pool?
No, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Dupont Ave S - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

