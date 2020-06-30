2720 Dupont Ave S - 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking internet access range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charming two bedroom apartment located in the uptown area.

A top floor unit located in a four unit building with easy access to all of Uptown, blocks from the Greenway, bus lines to UMN campus and downtown in minutes. Two off street parking spaces included. Laundry and secure storage available in the basement. Pet Friendly.



-Landlord pays heat, water and sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal



-Tenant pays gas (stove), electricity, all other optional utilities (Cable, etc.)



Because we value the health and safety of our current and future tenants, we are unable to do in person showings at this time.



For more information, please see our website at https://riverlakepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home