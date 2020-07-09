All apartments in Minneapolis
2713 30th Ave S Unit 1

2713 30th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2713 30th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
new construction
Available June 1st!

Stunning New Construction!!

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Each unit featuring 1,250sq feet, high ceilings, two-bedrooms and two bathrooms!

Huge kitchen with open concept featuring granite countertops, stainless steel farm sink and trendy black stainless steel appliances. modern shaker cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets.

You will have direct access to the Greenway Bike Path!

You will love the rooftop deck to relax on this summer!

Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 20lbs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.

The garbage charge is a flat $30 per month.
Water/Sewer billed quarterly

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available June 1st
Off-street parking available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have any available units?
2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have?
Some of 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 30th Ave S Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

