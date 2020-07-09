2713 30th Ave S Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access new construction

Available June 1st!



Stunning New Construction!!



Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.



Each unit featuring 1,250sq feet, high ceilings, two-bedrooms and two bathrooms!



Huge kitchen with open concept featuring granite countertops, stainless steel farm sink and trendy black stainless steel appliances. modern shaker cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets.



You will have direct access to the Greenway Bike Path!



You will love the rooftop deck to relax on this summer!



Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 20lbs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.



The garbage charge is a flat $30 per month.

Water/Sewer billed quarterly



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available June 1st

Off-street parking available



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult