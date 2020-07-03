All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2709 E 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2709 E 28th St
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

2709 E 28th St

2709 E 28th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2709 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse! Available now. This 2010 build is located in the Longfellow Neighborhood of S. Mpls. RARE find for the area with 3 levels of living space and 2 car attached garage. Main floor has entry and one bedroom or office. Second level has beautiful bright kitchen, dining and living room with wood floors, 3rd level has two bedrooms, full bath, laundry with another shower and balcony. The master bedroom has a whole wall of closets plus another separate closet. Application fee is $55 per adult and deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants only pay gas and electricity. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Sorry no Sec 8. 1 cat or 1 small dog allowed with extra refundable deposit. RENT: $1800, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00, Applicants 18+yrs $55 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 E 28th St have any available units?
2709 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 E 28th St have?
Some of 2709 E 28th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
2709 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 E 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 E 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 2709 E 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 2709 E 28th St offers parking.
Does 2709 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 2709 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 2709 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 2709 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 E 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University