2709 E 28th St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Renters Warehouse! Available now. This 2010 build is located in the Longfellow Neighborhood of S. Mpls. RARE find for the area with 3 levels of living space and 2 car attached garage. Main floor has entry and one bedroom or office. Second level has beautiful bright kitchen, dining and living room with wood floors, 3rd level has two bedrooms, full bath, laundry with another shower and balcony. The master bedroom has a whole wall of closets plus another separate closet. Application fee is $55 per adult and deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants only pay gas and electricity. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Sorry no Sec 8. 1 cat or 1 small dog allowed with extra refundable deposit. RENT: $1800, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00, Applicants 18+yrs $55 application fee.