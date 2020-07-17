2700 Blaisdell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Come view this newly renovated fourplex with two upper units available now on Blaisdell Ave S in Minneapolis!



Both upper units include brand-new separate air conditioning, updated appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures with dishwasher and microwave and street parking and feature shared coin-operated laundry in the unfinished common basement.



Security Deposits: Unit 3 $1,100 (580 sq-ft) and Unit 4 $1,300 (700 sq-ft). Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent!



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!