Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM

2700 Blaisdell Ave

2700 Blaisdell Avenue South · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Come view this newly renovated fourplex with two upper units available now on Blaisdell Ave S in Minneapolis!

Both upper units include brand-new separate air conditioning, updated appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures with dishwasher and microwave and street parking and feature shared coin-operated laundry in the unfinished common basement.

Security Deposits: Unit 3 $1,100 (580 sq-ft) and Unit 4 $1,300 (700 sq-ft). Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent!

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
2700 Blaisdell Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 2700 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Blaisdell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
No, 2700 Blaisdell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Blaisdell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 2700 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2700 Blaisdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Blaisdell Ave has units with dishwashers.
