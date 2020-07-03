All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2624 S.16th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2624 S.16th Ave

2624 16th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2624 16th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This apartment building is a classic updated Turn of the Century
brick and stucco with hardwood floors and woodwork to match,
generous closet space, lots of windows, and modern appliances.
This building is on the bus line, 4 blocks to Light Rail, and 2 blocks to the Greenway bike path. There is off-street parking and also on-street parking. Easy access to trendy shops, fast food, and fine dining. Minutes to both Downtown and Uptown areas.

Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
On The Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 S.16th Ave have any available units?
2624 S.16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2624 S.16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2624 S.16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 S.16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave offer parking?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have a pool?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 S.16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 S.16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

