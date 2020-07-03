2624 S.16th Ave

Amenities
This apartment building is a classic updated Turn of the Century
brick and stucco with hardwood floors and woodwork to match,
generous closet space, lots of windows, and modern appliances.
This building is on the bus line, 4 blocks to Light Rail, and 2 blocks to the Greenway bike path. There is off-street parking and also on-street parking. Easy access to trendy shops, fast food, and fine dining. Minutes to both Downtown and Uptown areas.
Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35, I94,
I394,Hwy55
On The Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building