2619 E. 38th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93eb00063 ---- Welcome to this remodeled 1st floor duplex unit located in South Minneapolis 2 blocks from the 38th Street LRT station. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Open layout with good sized living room, a kitchen with island, and plenty of storage. This unit has in-unit free laundry, built in microwave, dishwasher, and central air conditioning. Street parking. Applications will not be processed until a showing is completed. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: June 15, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee and Trash Service: $50/month Pet Policy: 1 Cat under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.