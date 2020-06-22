All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

2619 E. 38th Street

2619 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Standish

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93eb00063 ---- Welcome to this remodeled 1st floor duplex unit located in South Minneapolis 2 blocks from the 38th Street LRT station. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Open layout with good sized living room, a kitchen with island, and plenty of storage. This unit has in-unit free laundry, built in microwave, dishwasher, and central air conditioning. Street parking. Applications will not be processed until a showing is completed. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: June 15, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee and Trash Service: $50/month Pet Policy: 1 Cat under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 E. 38th Street have any available units?
2619 E. 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 E. 38th Street have?
Some of 2619 E. 38th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 E. 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2619 E. 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 E. 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 E. 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2619 E. 38th Street offer parking?
No, 2619 E. 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2619 E. 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 E. 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 E. 38th Street have a pool?
No, 2619 E. 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2619 E. 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 2619 E. 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 E. 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 E. 38th Street has units with dishwashers.

