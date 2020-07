Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Nice 1 bedroom plus office or den. Many updates but still has the classic charm. Newly constructed 1 gar garage in included. Heat and water/trash paid by association.



No smoking

12 month lease

No Dogs, Cat accepted with additional $200 non refundable deposit and $25 month pet rent



Rental Criteria:

Credit score 600 or higher

No felonies or gross misdemeanors

No evictions or UDS

Smaller 12 unit brownstone building