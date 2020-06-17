2525 Grand St NE - 2

Amenities
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom upper unit of duplex for rent in Northeast Mpls.
-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash
-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.
-Home has washer and dryer on property. No sharing or coins.
-Fenced in backyard
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.
Rent $1300/mo, security deposit $1300.
.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking
.Fully furnished - ready to move in
Lease Terms
.No pets
.Flexible utilities
.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved
.Trash removal included
.Water included
-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.
To set up a showing please visit
https://showmojo.com/l/75a39f80ff
or visit
Rascoinvestments.com
up/down duplex