2525 Grand St NE - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Bright and sunny 2 bedroom upper unit of duplex for rent in Northeast Mpls.



-Brand new flooring throughout.

-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash

-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.

-Home has washer and dryer on property. No sharing or coins.

-Fenced in backyard

-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.



Rent $1300/mo, security deposit $1300.



.Refrigerator

.Stove/oven - gas

.Central heat

.Central A/C

.On & off Street parking

.Fully furnished - ready to move in



Lease Terms

.No pets

.Flexible utilities

.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days

.One month security deposit

.No smoking building

.Not section 8 approved

.Trash removal included

.Water included



-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.



To set up a showing please visit



https://showmojo.com/l/75a39f80ff



or visit



Rascoinvestments.com

up/down duplex