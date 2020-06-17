All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2525 Grand St NE - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2525 Grand St NE - 2
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

2525 Grand St NE - 2

2525 Northeast Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2525 Northeast Grand Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom upper unit of duplex for rent in Northeast Mpls.

-Brand new flooring throughout.
-New Kitchen countertop & backsplash
-Remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures.
-Home has washer and dryer on property. No sharing or coins.
-Fenced in backyard
-Walking distance to bus lines, shopping and restaurants.

Rent $1300/mo, security deposit $1300.

.Refrigerator
.Stove/oven - gas
.Central heat
.Central A/C
.On & off Street parking
.Fully furnished - ready to move in

Lease Terms
.No pets
.Flexible utilities
.Flexible lease length - as short as 30 days
.One month security deposit
.No smoking building
.Not section 8 approved
.Trash removal included
.Water included

-Tenants must meet the following requirements to be considered for tenancy pass credit/background check, no UD's/ evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of 650 or higher, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee.

To set up a showing please visit

https://showmojo.com/l/75a39f80ff

or visit

Rascoinvestments.com
up/down duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have any available units?
2525 Grand St NE - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have?
Some of 2525 Grand St NE - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Grand St NE - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Grand St NE - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Grand St NE - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 offers parking.
Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have a pool?
No, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Grand St NE - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Grand St NE - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University