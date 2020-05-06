2514 Emerson Avenue N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f5422b07a ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in main floor of duplex has been recently remodeled and features fresh paint from top to bottom, recently refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and modern bath fixtures, and more! This won\'t last long, come see it today! Off street parking, no laundry in unit, several laundromats located within one mile. Shared basement storage area. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.