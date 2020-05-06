All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2514 Emerson Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f5422b07a ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in main floor of duplex has been recently remodeled and features fresh paint from top to bottom, recently refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and modern bath fixtures, and more! This won\'t last long, come see it today! Off street parking, no laundry in unit, several laundromats located within one mile. Shared basement storage area. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have any available units?
2514 Emerson Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have?
Some of 2514 Emerson Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Emerson Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Emerson Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Emerson Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Emerson Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Emerson Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Emerson Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2514 Emerson Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2514 Emerson Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Emerson Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Emerson Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

