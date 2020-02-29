All apartments in Minneapolis
2504 E 42nd St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

2504 E 42nd St

2504 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 East 42nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Standish

Another fantastic listing by Goal Properties!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in South Minneapolis features 670 square feet available immediately! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1100) (Security Deposit: $1100) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/839244?source=marketing TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 E 42nd St have any available units?
2504 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2504 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2504 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2504 E 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2504 E 42nd St offer parking?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2504 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2504 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 E 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 E 42nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
