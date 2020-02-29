2504 E 42nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Goal Properties!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in South Minneapolis features 670 square feet available immediately! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1100) (Security Deposit: $1100) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/839244?source=marketing TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action