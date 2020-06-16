250 Park Avenue

Amenities

Loft living, exposed brick walls and ductwork, 20ft ceilings, and industrial style building! This 2 bed,

2 bath historic condo features an open concept, expansive windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and more.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, jet black granite countertops, and pristine white

cabinetry. Walk upstairs to the loft, with the master bedroom, walk-in closet and a three quarter

bathroom. This condo includes in unit laundry, a heated garage stall & more. Amazing location!