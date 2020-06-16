All apartments in Minneapolis
250 Park Avenue

250 Park Avenue · (612) 709-5487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Loft living, exposed brick walls and ductwork, 20ft ceilings, and industrial style building! This 2 bed,
2 bath historic condo features an open concept, expansive windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and more.
The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, jet black granite countertops, and pristine white
cabinetry. Walk upstairs to the loft, with the master bedroom, walk-in closet and a three quarter
bathroom. This condo includes in unit laundry, a heated garage stall & more. Amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Park Avenue have any available units?
250 Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Park Avenue have?
Some of 250 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 250 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 250 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
