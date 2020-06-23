All apartments in Minneapolis
2420 10th Avenue South
2420 10th Avenue South

2420 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2420 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Midtown Phillips

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/800237a063 ---- ****Short-Terms Lease Options Available**** This property is ready for immediate move in! Located in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis this property is minutes from just about anything you might need. This property will not last long so do not wait to schedule your showing today!! Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT Voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage & recycling cable, phone, and internet. Unit is responsible for lawn care and snow removal with owner provided tools. 5. Pets are conditional and subject to owner approval. (Non refundable pet deposit required. See agents for details.) 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8.Tenant's are required to obtain renter's insurance meeting minimum requirements, please see agent for more details. *****Current photos are of the LOWER Unit of the Duplex*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 10th Avenue South have any available units?
2420 10th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2420 10th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2420 10th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 10th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 10th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 10th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 10th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
