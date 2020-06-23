2420 10th Avenue South

Amenities

pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/800237a063 ---- ****Short-Terms Lease Options Available**** This property is ready for immediate move in! Located in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis this property is minutes from just about anything you might need. This property will not last long so do not wait to schedule your showing today!! Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT Voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage & recycling cable, phone, and internet. Unit is responsible for lawn care and snow removal with owner provided tools. 5. Pets are conditional and subject to owner approval. (Non refundable pet deposit required. See agents for details.) 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8.Tenant's are required to obtain renter's insurance meeting minimum requirements, please see agent for more details. *****Current photos are of the LOWER Unit of the Duplex*****