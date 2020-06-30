All apartments in Minneapolis
2407 2nd Street NE

2407 Northeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
new construction
Come live in the heart of the historic Nordeast neighborhood in these brand new modern townhomes located just steps from the Lowry Bridge, Gasthof’s, Betty Danger’s, Edgewater Park, coffee shops, and the best NE has to offer. The townhomes feature hard surface flooring, 10ft. ceilings, NEST thermostats, Yale smart home access, natural gas hook-up for grilling on the patio, with LED lighting and cured marble countertops in the bathrooms, bike storage room, and greenspace. The gourmet kitchens offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range/cooktop. This is a pet-friendly community allowing up to two pets per unit. One parking stall included in rent! PHOTOS OF SIMILAR UNIT. Free months rent for Move In's within the next 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 2nd Street NE have any available units?
2407 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 2407 2nd Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 2nd Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 2407 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 2407 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 2407 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 2407 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2407 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2407 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

