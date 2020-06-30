2407 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill bike storage new construction

Come live in the heart of the historic Nordeast neighborhood in these brand new modern townhomes located just steps from the Lowry Bridge, Gasthof’s, Betty Danger’s, Edgewater Park, coffee shops, and the best NE has to offer. The townhomes feature hard surface flooring, 10ft. ceilings, NEST thermostats, Yale smart home access, natural gas hook-up for grilling on the patio, with LED lighting and cured marble countertops in the bathrooms, bike storage room, and greenspace. The gourmet kitchens offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range/cooktop. This is a pet-friendly community allowing up to two pets per unit. One parking stall included in rent! PHOTOS OF SIMILAR UNIT. Free months rent for Move In's within the next 30 days.