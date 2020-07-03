2305 East 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eefd94e020 ----

Cozy 3 Bedroom rambler has been recently refinished from top to bottom! Hardwoods are still in the process of being refinished in one bedroom, should be completed, cleaned, and ready for move in by March 10th!



Refinished hardwoods throughout! Living room, refinished kitchen and 3 bedrooms on main level, bathroom has been updated, new paint throughout. Basement has tons of room and shelving for storage, washer and dryer to be installed shortly.



Fenced in backyard, 1 car garage parking spot.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking. Section 8 possible for qualified applicants.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.