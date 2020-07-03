All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2305 East 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2305 East 35th Street
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

2305 East 35th Street

2305 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2305 East 35th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eefd94e020 ----
Cozy 3 Bedroom rambler has been recently refinished from top to bottom! Hardwoods are still in the process of being refinished in one bedroom, should be completed, cleaned, and ready for move in by March 10th!

Refinished hardwoods throughout! Living room, refinished kitchen and 3 bedrooms on main level, bathroom has been updated, new paint throughout. Basement has tons of room and shelving for storage, washer and dryer to be installed shortly.

Fenced in backyard, 1 car garage parking spot.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking. Section 8 possible for qualified applicants.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 East 35th Street have any available units?
2305 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2305 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2305 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2305 East 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2305 East 35th Street offers parking.
Does 2305 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 East 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 2305 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 East 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 East 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University