218 Warwick Street Southeast

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! No calls please. Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. Prospect Park home in historic Prospect Park on a quiet street at the end with a large fenced in yard. Beautiful front porch, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. beautiful woodwork throughout. 3 bedrooms all on the same floor. Lower level has an egress window and can be converted into a fourth bedroom or used as a family room. Chergosky park in your back yard, U of M and a mix of retail and restaurants nearby. Must see - won't last long!

