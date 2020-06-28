All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
218 Warwick Street Southeast
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:51 AM

218 Warwick Street Southeast

218 Warwick St SE · No Longer Available
Location

218 Warwick St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Pet-Friendly! No calls please. Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. Prospect Park home in historic Prospect Park on a quiet street at the end with a large fenced in yard. Beautiful front porch, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. beautiful woodwork throughout. 3 bedrooms all on the same floor. Lower level has an egress window and can be converted into a fourth bedroom or used as a family room. Chergosky park in your back yard, U of M and a mix of retail and restaurants nearby. Must see - won't last long!The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. Listing Courtesy Of Pam M. Howard at RE/MAX Results for $299,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have any available units?
218 Warwick Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have?
Some of 218 Warwick Street Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Warwick Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
218 Warwick Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Warwick Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Warwick Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 218 Warwick Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Warwick Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 218 Warwick Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 218 Warwick Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Warwick Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Warwick Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
