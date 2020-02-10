2119 21st Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous Three Bedroom Available in June! *New Low Price!* - Come make this fantastic three bedroom, two bathroom townhouse in the heart of Seward your new home! Upstairs you'll find two large bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, and a full bathroom. On the main level you'll appreciate the large open plan whenever you entertain guests. Downstairs is the third bedroom with egress window, another full bathroom, laundry room and bonus kitchen! Pair all this with great restaurants, bars, and Seward Co-op nearby, and the light rail down the street...welcome home!



Click the link to view virtual tour http://vt.jfuerstphoto.com/VirtualTour?vtid=open58Dd7A



Water and trash are included in your rent along with one off street parking spot.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3787301)