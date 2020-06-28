All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2114 Lyndale Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2114 Lyndale Ave N
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2114 Lyndale Ave N

2114 Lyndale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2114 Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***Spacious Renovated 4 Bd/1 Ba Single Family*** CALL NOW - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This Home Won't Last, so Don't Wait to Call on this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home!! Hardwood floors, glass french doors, washer and dryer in unit, central AC, High efficiency windows and furnace. Large fenced in back yard, finished deck and porch. Off-street parking too!

This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to I-94, 694, and 394. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Farview Park, Lyndale Park and Lyndale Farmstead Rec Center.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5098071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have any available units?
2114 Lyndale Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have?
Some of 2114 Lyndale Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Lyndale Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Lyndale Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Lyndale Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Lyndale Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Lyndale Ave N offers parking.
Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Lyndale Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have a pool?
No, 2114 Lyndale Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2114 Lyndale Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Lyndale Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Lyndale Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University