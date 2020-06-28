2114 Lyndale Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***Spacious Renovated 4 Bd/1 Ba Single Family*** CALL NOW - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This Home Won't Last, so Don't Wait to Call on this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home!! Hardwood floors, glass french doors, washer and dryer in unit, central AC, High efficiency windows and furnace. Large fenced in back yard, finished deck and porch. Off-street parking too!



This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to I-94, 694, and 394. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Farview Park, Lyndale Park and Lyndale Farmstead Rec Center.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5098071)