Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2110 Elliot Ave S
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:27 AM

2110 Elliot Ave S

2110 Elliot Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Elliot Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom + Den Duplex in South Minneapolis - This is a wonderful 3 bedroom + Office/Den duplex located in South Minneapolis! Only 10 min from uptown - great location!

This lower unit features amazing hardwood floors, beautiful victorian style woodwork through out, large French doors, huge bedrooms, separate dining area, new appliances, on site washer/dryer, and even a sun porch!!

Come check this out now! This won't last long!

Elite Property Management Group
7634452639

(RLNE5168912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Elliot Ave S have any available units?
2110 Elliot Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Elliot Ave S have?
Some of 2110 Elliot Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Elliot Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Elliot Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Elliot Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Elliot Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Elliot Ave S offer parking?
No, 2110 Elliot Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Elliot Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Elliot Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Elliot Ave S have a pool?
No, 2110 Elliot Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Elliot Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2110 Elliot Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Elliot Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Elliot Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
