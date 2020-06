Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home great for large or growing families. Just blocks from Lake of the Isles! 6 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 car in prime location between Lake of the Isles and Lowry Hill! Features updated kitchen w/newer cabinets and counters, hdwd flrs, formal dining room, spacious LR & sitting rm w/cozy fireplace, original woodwork and stained glass through out. 3rd Level Master Suite w/private bath. Must See! Full of Old world charm! Close to Walking/biking trails, Coffee & shops!