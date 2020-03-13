2032 Sheridan Ave S

Amenities

Luxury Duplex Rental in Kenwood!

This must-see, three-bedroom/one bathroom duplex, plus sunroom in the beautiful area of Kenwood/South Minneapolis is ready for new renters. This is Lake of the Isles living at its best, with all the amnesties so very close: City Bus Line; Kenwood Elementary; Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lakes; Cedar Lake East Beach; Lake of the Isles and Kenwood Parks; the Kenwood Restaurant; and downtown Minneapolis.



Highlights include. . .

• Totally-renovated kitchen with custom Maple cabinets, granite countertops, high end appliances, gas range plus an additional oven, refrigerator with additional wine/beverage refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and extensive storage areas. Vast array of windows overlooks private backyard and patio with garden space.

• Old-world charm and open floor plan, with stained glass, natural woodwork, impeccable wooden floors, 10-foot ceilings, new windows throughout, and central air conditioning mini-split system that allows for individual room control.

• Spacious living room with gas fireplace and sunroom offers bright light and warmth throughout the year.

• Private washer and dryer area with an option for additional bathroom in the basement. Garage space optional.



Call Mark 952.237.7337