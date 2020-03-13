All apartments in Minneapolis
2032 Sheridan Ave S

2032 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Duplex Rental in Kenwood!
This must-see, three-bedroom/one bathroom duplex, plus sunroom in the beautiful area of Kenwood/South Minneapolis is ready for new renters. This is Lake of the Isles living at its best, with all the amnesties so very close: City Bus Line; Kenwood Elementary; Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lakes; Cedar Lake East Beach; Lake of the Isles and Kenwood Parks; the Kenwood Restaurant; and downtown Minneapolis.

Highlights include. . .
• Totally-renovated kitchen with custom Maple cabinets, granite countertops, high end appliances, gas range plus an additional oven, refrigerator with additional wine/beverage refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and extensive storage areas. Vast array of windows overlooks private backyard and patio with garden space.
• Old-world charm and open floor plan, with stained glass, natural woodwork, impeccable wooden floors, 10-foot ceilings, new windows throughout, and central air conditioning mini-split system that allows for individual room control.
• Spacious living room with gas fireplace and sunroom offers bright light and warmth throughout the year.
• Private washer and dryer area with an option for additional bathroom in the basement. Garage space optional.

Call Mark 952.237.7337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
2032 Sheridan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have?
Some of 2032 Sheridan Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Sheridan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Sheridan Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Sheridan Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Sheridan Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Sheridan Ave S offers parking.
Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 Sheridan Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have a pool?
No, 2032 Sheridan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2032 Sheridan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Sheridan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Sheridan Ave S has units with dishwashers.
