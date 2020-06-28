All apartments in Minneapolis
2006 Dupont Ave South 5,

2006 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
hello i spend winter in phoenix so im renting my amazing one bedroom one bath open concept aprt to a travel nurse or as a prof corp rental . im looking for a single person people or people to live in my home for 5 to 6 months starting in dec 1 2019 or jan 1 2020 . and move out is april 1 or may 1 of 2020. My rental includes everything except cable and or internet TV like hulu. heat and electric and internet are included .all bedding and furniture as well as all kitchen stuff like plates ,pats and pans and coffee makers are included you will need nothing to move in
if interested i require you send an email with your name and phone number . i will not respond to questions about my home by just email no name or number and i will not respond .
MY wonderful apartment is located 10 min walk to downtown and 5 min to uptown in the sought after area called Lowrey Hill . you must be able to meet me and see the unit in person before paper work is filled out no long distance contacts will be accepted .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

