2006 2nd Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8db2a2078 ---- Large 2nd floor unit in triplex features hardwood floors in bedrooms, brand new flooring in kitchen and living room, tons of natural light, and your very own screened in porch! Two large bathrooms with tubs allow for plenty of privacy. Off street parking, laundry in building. Water, sewer, and trash included. Tenant responsible for 60% of gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.