2003 Como Ave. SE

Amenities
Sign a September 2020 lease before the end of November and receive $400 off your first month's rent!
Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location - right on the corner of 20th & Como. Easy access to bus stops, campus, restaurants, and shopping. HUGE fenced-in yard. Lots of nice, original woodwork and built-ins. Pet Friendly! Pet agreement required.
Features Include:
-Dishwasher
-Large bedrooms and living areas
-Large driveway providing lots of off-street parking
-Large fenced in yard
-Bus stop right by the house
-Washer and Dryer
email grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com to schedule a showing!