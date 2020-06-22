All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2003 Como Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2003 Como Ave. SE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

2003 Como Ave. SE

2003 Southeast Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 Southeast Como Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sign a September 2020 lease before the end of November and receive $400 off your first month's rent!

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location - right on the corner of 20th & Como. Easy access to bus stops, campus, restaurants, and shopping. HUGE fenced-in yard. Lots of nice, original woodwork and built-ins. Pet Friendly! Pet agreement required.

Features Include:
-Dishwasher
-Large bedrooms and living areas
-Large driveway providing lots of off-street parking
-Large fenced in yard
-Bus stop right by the house
-Washer and Dryer

email grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Como Ave. SE have any available units?
2003 Como Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Como Ave. SE have?
Some of 2003 Como Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Como Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Como Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Como Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Como Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Como Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Como Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 2003 Como Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Como Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Como Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 2003 Como Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Como Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 2003 Como Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Como Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Como Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University