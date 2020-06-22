2003 Como Ave. SE

Amenities

Sign a September 2020 lease before the end of November and receive $400 off your first month's rent!



Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location - right on the corner of 20th & Como. Easy access to bus stops, campus, restaurants, and shopping. HUGE fenced-in yard. Lots of nice, original woodwork and built-ins. Pet Friendly! Pet agreement required.



Features Include:

-Dishwasher

-Large bedrooms and living areas

-Large driveway providing lots of off-street parking

-Large fenced in yard

-Bus stop right by the house

-Washer and Dryer



