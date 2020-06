Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit townhome in the highly desired Lowry Hill neighborhood! Incredible remodel including 3 fully updated bathrooms, newer windows and doors, newer carpet, refinished hardwood floors, paint and lighting throughout, and new appliances including washer and dryer. Home also has a huge master bedroom, awesome lower level, tons of natural light and 4 decks! Walk to parks, restaurants, shopping and so much more. 24 hour showing notice required.