1915 2nd Avenue

This top floor apartment is newly remodeled! Comes with a spacious living room, original hardwood floors and exposed brick! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, and hickory wood cabinetry! There are large windows throughout the apartment, adding lots of natural sunlight! Available immediately! 12 or 6 month leases are available.



Convenient location - Close to many major bus lines, Downtown and Uptown area!

Water, sewer, trash and heat all included in rent! Tenant only responsible for electricity.

Pet friendly with additional deposit, monthly pet rent, current license and current vaccinations.



To schedule a showing:

email

call



Requirements:

3x gross income of the apartment cost

No UDs, felonies or criminal record

2-3 Years of verified rental history