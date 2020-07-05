All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1915 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1915 2nd Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:46 AM

1915 2nd Avenue

1915 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1915 2nd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This top floor apartment is newly remodeled! Comes with a spacious living room, original hardwood floors and exposed brick! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, and hickory wood cabinetry! There are large windows throughout the apartment, adding lots of natural sunlight! Available immediately! 12 or 6 month leases are available.

Convenient location - Close to many major bus lines, Downtown and Uptown area!
Water, sewer, trash and heat all included in rent! Tenant only responsible for electricity.
Pet friendly with additional deposit, monthly pet rent, current license and current vaccinations.

To schedule a showing:
email
call

Requirements:
3x gross income of the apartment cost
No UDs, felonies or criminal record
2-3 Years of verified rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1915 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 1915 2nd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1915 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1915 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1915 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1915 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1915 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1915 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1915 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University