Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment available now. New kitchen and appliances. Fully renovated bathroom. New carpet, paint and more!

Rent includes heat, water, trash and 1 off street parking spot.

On site laundry is available.

Well maintained 12 unit apartment. Located next to the Quarry Mall in NE Minneapolis. Great location close to shopping, NE Arts district, breweries,

U of M, and MTC