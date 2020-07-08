All apartments in Minneapolis
1806 Skyline Curve

1806 Skyline Curve · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Skyline Curve, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just outside of downtown Mpls, tucked into a quiet neighborhood in North Mpls, this Park Place CitiHomes townhome is a great location for an urban dweller looking for a quality townhome for suburban pricing. Features include real hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace, large kitchen with granite/stainless/gas stove/breakfast bar, sunny balcony, tons of storage and closet space, window treatments, and 2 stall garage.
Pre-recorded video tour of this unit available; in-person showing may not be available for this occupied unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Skyline Curve have any available units?
1806 Skyline Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Skyline Curve have?
Some of 1806 Skyline Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Skyline Curve currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Skyline Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Skyline Curve pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Skyline Curve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1806 Skyline Curve offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Skyline Curve offers parking.
Does 1806 Skyline Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Skyline Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Skyline Curve have a pool?
No, 1806 Skyline Curve does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Skyline Curve have accessible units?
No, 1806 Skyline Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Skyline Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Skyline Curve has units with dishwashers.

