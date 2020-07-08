1806 Skyline Curve

Amenities

Just outside of downtown Mpls, tucked into a quiet neighborhood in North Mpls, this Park Place CitiHomes townhome is a great location for an urban dweller looking for a quality townhome for suburban pricing. Features include real hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace, large kitchen with granite/stainless/gas stove/breakfast bar, sunny balcony, tons of storage and closet space, window treatments, and 2 stall garage.

Pre-recorded video tour of this unit available; in-person showing may not be available for this occupied unit