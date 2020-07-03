1806 E 26th Street

Amenities

Newly Renovated Commuters Dream: you don't even need a car! Sit on the front porch for morning coffee time. All of the modern conveniences are thoughtfully laid out in an open concept main floor. This home is begging for company! Check out the completely new kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, dishwasher, new cabinets and stainless steel appliance suite. You’ll appreciate the convenient main floor laundry - no hauling hampers from the basement! Half bath on main for your guests, full bath on upper for your privacy. Bathrooms and kitchen have tile floors. New hard surface floors on main floor and new carpet on upper. Main bedroom has dual closets for both of you. Lots of new plumbing in this home. New high efficiency furnace this winter. Large park around the corner. The large storage shed in the back is perfect for your bikes, and don’t forget just how close to downtown, the midway bike trail you are, with access to bus lines and light rail just minutes away!