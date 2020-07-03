All apartments in Minneapolis
1806 E 26th Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

1806 E 26th Street

1806 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
East Phillips

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Commuters Dream: you don't even need a car! Sit on the front porch for morning coffee time. All of the modern conveniences are thoughtfully laid out in an open concept main floor. This home is begging for company! Check out the completely new kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, dishwasher, new cabinets and stainless steel appliance suite. You’ll appreciate the convenient main floor laundry - no hauling hampers from the basement! Half bath on main for your guests, full bath on upper for your privacy. Bathrooms and kitchen have tile floors. New hard surface floors on main floor and new carpet on upper. Main bedroom has dual closets for both of you. Lots of new plumbing in this home. New high efficiency furnace this winter. Large park around the corner. The large storage shed in the back is perfect for your bikes, and don’t forget just how close to downtown, the midway bike trail you are, with access to bus lines and light rail just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 E 26th Street have any available units?
1806 E 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 E 26th Street have?
Some of 1806 E 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 E 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 E 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 E 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1806 E 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1806 E 26th Street offer parking?
No, 1806 E 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 E 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 E 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 E 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1806 E 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 E 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 E 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 E 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 E 26th Street has units with dishwashers.

