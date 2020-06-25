All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 20 2019 at 8:57 AM

1726 Kenwood Pkwy

1726 Kenwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
yoga
The monthly rent on this sunny, classic Kenwood duplex includes heat, all utilities, and internet! No surprises on your energy bills come February or July! Broad views of Kenwood Park with woods and parkland on three sides of the house. So close to downtown some neighbors walk or take the bike trail to work. Bus stop one block away. Beautifully furnished, with a mix of antiques and a modern aesthetic. We will consider renting it unfurnished as well.
PREFERRED LEASE LENGTH IS 12 MONTHS, PLEASE LET US KNOW YOUR SITUATION, WE ARE FLEXIBLE.

INCLUDES:
*Furnished or unfurnished residence.
*Garage with remote, if needed there is an off street parking spot as well. Lots of space for bikes and storage.
*In home laundry.
*Basic cable pkg. and internet.
*HMS Security system *Storage space.
*Heat, electric, water, sewer,
*Trash, snow removal and lawn service.
*Pets negotiable- Dogs.

KITCHEN AND BATH ALL NEW
*Very large eat in kitchen with bay window, stainless appliances, gas stove, and cherry cabinets.
*Sparkling bathroom with marble floors, all new fixtures, Hansgrohe rain shower. Downstairs has a jacuzzi soaking tub.
*Two spacious bedrooms with ample closets and drawers. *Second bedroom is currently shown as an office but we can furnish it as a bedroom.
*Formal dining room.
*Living room with fireplace, (unfortunately not in photos) sunroom with windows on three sides.
*Lower level den has a sauna, exercise bike, and high end massage chair! Use the room for for office, playroom, yoga or media room.
*Hardwood floors throughout first floor.
*Formal front entry and porch, convenient back stairs to fenced yard with garden, patio, grill, Frontgate table for six.
*Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake within blocks, as well as a bookstore, art gallery, dry cleaner, schools, an ice cream shop and some of the most creative and intimate restaurants in Mpls.

Security Deposit is one months rent.
Service oriented and responsive owner/landlord, call Lisa for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have any available units?
1726 Kenwood Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have?
Some of 1726 Kenwood Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Kenwood Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Kenwood Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Kenwood Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Kenwood Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Kenwood Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
