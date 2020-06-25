1726 Kenwood Pkwy

Amenities

The monthly rent on this sunny, classic Kenwood duplex includes heat, all utilities, and internet! No surprises on your energy bills come February or July! Broad views of Kenwood Park with woods and parkland on three sides of the house. So close to downtown some neighbors walk or take the bike trail to work. Bus stop one block away. Beautifully furnished, with a mix of antiques and a modern aesthetic. We will consider renting it unfurnished as well.

PREFERRED LEASE LENGTH IS 12 MONTHS, PLEASE LET US KNOW YOUR SITUATION, WE ARE FLEXIBLE.



INCLUDES:

*Furnished or unfurnished residence.

*Garage with remote, if needed there is an off street parking spot as well. Lots of space for bikes and storage.

*In home laundry.

*Basic cable pkg. and internet.

*HMS Security system *Storage space.

*Heat, electric, water, sewer,

*Trash, snow removal and lawn service.

*Pets negotiable- Dogs.



KITCHEN AND BATH ALL NEW

*Very large eat in kitchen with bay window, stainless appliances, gas stove, and cherry cabinets.

*Sparkling bathroom with marble floors, all new fixtures, Hansgrohe rain shower. Downstairs has a jacuzzi soaking tub.

*Two spacious bedrooms with ample closets and drawers. *Second bedroom is currently shown as an office but we can furnish it as a bedroom.

*Formal dining room.

*Living room with fireplace, (unfortunately not in photos) sunroom with windows on three sides.

*Lower level den has a sauna, exercise bike, and high end massage chair! Use the room for for office, playroom, yoga or media room.

*Hardwood floors throughout first floor.

*Formal front entry and porch, convenient back stairs to fenced yard with garden, patio, grill, Frontgate table for six.

*Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake within blocks, as well as a bookstore, art gallery, dry cleaner, schools, an ice cream shop and some of the most creative and intimate restaurants in Mpls.



Security Deposit is one months rent.

Service oriented and responsive owner/landlord, call Lisa for a viewing.