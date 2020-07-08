1722 E 58th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Charming side by side unit available in a prime south Minneapolis location steps from biking/walking trail leading to Lake Nokomis, Fat Lorenzo's, 5&8 Club, and easy access to Hwy. 77 and I62. This unit has been recently updated featuring hardwood, finished basement, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, and central air. It also includes a spacious laundry room in unit with lots of room for storage, 1 stall detached garage, and shared patio with gas grill. The price includes water, garbage, sewage, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Call for more information.