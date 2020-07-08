All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1722 E 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1722 E 58th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1722 E 58th St

1722 East 58th Street · (612) 384-4783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 East 58th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming side by side unit available in a prime south Minneapolis location steps from biking/walking trail leading to Lake Nokomis, Fat Lorenzo's, 5&8 Club, and easy access to Hwy. 77 and I62. This unit has been recently updated featuring hardwood, finished basement, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, and central air. It also includes a spacious laundry room in unit with lots of room for storage, 1 stall detached garage, and shared patio with gas grill. The price includes water, garbage, sewage, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 E 58th St have any available units?
1722 E 58th St has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 E 58th St have?
Some of 1722 E 58th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 E 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 E 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 E 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 1722 E 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 1722 E 58th St offers parking.
Does 1722 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 E 58th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 1722 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 1722 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 E 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1722 E 58th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity