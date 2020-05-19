All apartments in Minneapolis
1713 Pierce St NE

1713 Northeast Pierce Street · (612) 465-0424
Location

1713 Northeast Pierce Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Northeast Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
playground
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Northeast Minneapolis gem! This 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom lower level duplex home is located in the very popular & trendy Northeast neighborhood in Minneapolis. Located less than a block from the water park, baseball & soccer fields, playground, tennis courts, etc; this home won't last long. This home built at the turn of the century in 1906 features hardwood floors throughout and original woodwork. Upon entering the large cooridor entry hall off the front door, there is a spacious corner living room leading into a dining room attached to one of the bedrooms and the kitchen with a double sink, gas stove top oven & refrigerator. The bedrooms are separated by a shared bathroom and both bedrooms have their own door to the bathroom, which includes a bathtub and shower. Home also comes with use of one side of the garage and there is ample street parking for guests. This home also has a dedicated washer and dryer for each of the units located in the basement level for the tenants use at no charge. Also located in the basement level is the furnace, along with additional storage where the lower tenant has shared access to, along with the upper tenants.

UTILITIES (TENANT) - Tenant electric, gas, cable, phone, internet.

UTILITIES (LANDLORD) - Landlord is responsible for trash, water, sewer, lawn & snow care.

PETS - No pets allowed.

TENANT RENTER'S INSURANCE - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance and personal property coverage is recommended.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SMOKING - This home does not allow smoking.

SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

Don't miss, this one will go fast!!!

Thank you for your time and we look forward to your inquiry soon! Please call our office and speak to our leasing coordinator Laurie Riley at 612-465-0424 or email to leasing@rpmgmt.com if you have any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Pierce St NE have any available units?
1713 Pierce St NE has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Pierce St NE have?
Some of 1713 Pierce St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Pierce St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Pierce St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Pierce St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Pierce St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1713 Pierce St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Pierce St NE does offer parking.
Does 1713 Pierce St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Pierce St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Pierce St NE have a pool?
No, 1713 Pierce St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Pierce St NE have accessible units?
No, 1713 Pierce St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Pierce St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Pierce St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
