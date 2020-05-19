1713 Pierce St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage playground tennis court extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground garage internet access tennis court

Northeast Minneapolis gem! This 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom lower level duplex home is located in the very popular & trendy Northeast neighborhood in Minneapolis. Located less than a block from the water park, baseball & soccer fields, playground, tennis courts, etc; this home won't last long. This home built at the turn of the century in 1906 features hardwood floors throughout and original woodwork. Upon entering the large cooridor entry hall off the front door, there is a spacious corner living room leading into a dining room attached to one of the bedrooms and the kitchen with a double sink, gas stove top oven & refrigerator. The bedrooms are separated by a shared bathroom and both bedrooms have their own door to the bathroom, which includes a bathtub and shower. Home also comes with use of one side of the garage and there is ample street parking for guests. This home also has a dedicated washer and dryer for each of the units located in the basement level for the tenants use at no charge. Also located in the basement level is the furnace, along with additional storage where the lower tenant has shared access to, along with the upper tenants.



UTILITIES (TENANT) - Tenant electric, gas, cable, phone, internet.



UTILITIES (LANDLORD) - Landlord is responsible for trash, water, sewer, lawn & snow care.



PETS - No pets allowed.



TENANT RENTER'S INSURANCE - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance and personal property coverage is recommended.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SMOKING - This home does not allow smoking.



SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



Don't miss, this one will go fast!!!



Thank you for your time and we look forward to your inquiry soon! Please call our office and speak to our leasing coordinator Laurie Riley at 612-465-0424 or email to leasing@rpmgmt.com if you have any questions.