1712 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac7d53208a ---- 2br/1bath in a great 4-Plex Building right in the Near North Neighborhood. Just steps away from Football Field, shops, restaurants, cafes, etc...Both the kitchen and bathroom have been updated, but the rest of this apartment has kept its old world charm! Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Lots of Windows, with a Mud room/Storage room. Close to several parks, freeways, and bus-lines. Rent includes Water, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Service. Pet Policy: No pets. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off street parking. Laundry: laundry in bldg. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water/trash.