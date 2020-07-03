All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:53 PM

1712 Fremont Ave N

1712 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac7d53208a ---- 2br/1bath in a great 4-Plex Building right in the Near North Neighborhood. Just steps away from Football Field, shops, restaurants, cafes, etc...Both the kitchen and bathroom have been updated, but the rest of this apartment has kept its old world charm! Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Lots of Windows, with a Mud room/Storage room. Close to several parks, freeways, and bus-lines. Rent includes Water, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Service. Pet Policy: No pets. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off street parking. Laundry: laundry in bldg. Lower Tenants pay electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

