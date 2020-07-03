All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 2nd St NE

1501 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1501 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific 2 bedroom plus office/sitting room and 1 bath home in NE Minneapolis. Blocks from river and close to restaurants and bars. Main level includes a renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. There is also a living room, dining room, bedroom and bath.
Upstairs there is another bedroom with a large office/sitting room area.
Home features hardwood floors, 2 window A/C units and a three car garage!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (heat,electric, water, garbage and sewer) and lawn care/snow removal.

Dog or cat is allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 per month pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)
No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place.NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 2nd St NE have any available units?
1501 2nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 2nd St NE have?
Some of 1501 2nd St NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 2nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 2nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 2nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 2nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1501 2nd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 2nd St NE offers parking.
Does 1501 2nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 2nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 2nd St NE have a pool?
No, 1501 2nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1501 2nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1501 2nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 2nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 2nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

