1501 2nd St NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific 2 bedroom plus office/sitting room and 1 bath home in NE Minneapolis. Blocks from river and close to restaurants and bars. Main level includes a renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. There is also a living room, dining room, bedroom and bath.

Upstairs there is another bedroom with a large office/sitting room area.

Home features hardwood floors, 2 window A/C units and a three car garage!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (heat,electric, water, garbage and sewer) and lawn care/snow removal.



Dog or cat is allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 per month pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)

No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place.NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



*