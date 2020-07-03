All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 8th St Se

1412 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1412 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1412 8th St Se Available 09/01/19 Nice 1 bed/1bath Home in the heart of Dinkytown! 2 parking spots included! Avail. 9/1/19 - This is a great 1 bedroom house practically on campus & in the heart of Dinkytown! Some of this properties many great features include:

-Spacious living room
-Updated bathroom
-Off-street parking
-Big bedroom
-Porch
-Washer/Dryer
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE3653005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 8th St Se have any available units?
1412 8th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 8th St Se have?
Some of 1412 8th St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 8th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1412 8th St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 8th St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 8th St Se is pet friendly.
Does 1412 8th St Se offer parking?
Yes, 1412 8th St Se offers parking.
Does 1412 8th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 8th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 8th St Se have a pool?
No, 1412 8th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1412 8th St Se have accessible units?
No, 1412 8th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 8th St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 8th St Se does not have units with dishwashers.

