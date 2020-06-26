All apartments in Minneapolis
124 Groveland Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

124 Groveland Ave

124 Groveland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

124 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Stevens Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge third floor 1800 square foot loft with three-sided fireplace and skylights. Open living room, dining room and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. . Bright and sunny with banks of windows and skylights. Skyline views of downtown Minneapolis. Living room faces south and tall trees surround windows feeling like living in treehouse. Kitchen includes refrigerator with ice-maker, stove and dishwasher, microwave, cherry cabinets plus open metal shelves and three large skylights. Full size washer and dryer. Patio with grill and lawn for pets. Downtown lifestyle, walk and bike to pubs, coffee shops, casual and fine dining. Walk two blocks to Loring Park. Bike to Lake of the Isles, and LakeCalhoun.

Utilities included with rent, as well as Direct TV.
Air conditioning included.

Contact 512.968.0760 for more information
One year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Groveland Ave have any available units?
124 Groveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Groveland Ave have?
Some of 124 Groveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Groveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
124 Groveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Groveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 124 Groveland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave offers parking.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have a pool?
No, 124 Groveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 124 Groveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave has units with dishwashers.
