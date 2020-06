Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool

NOW AVAILABLE 03/01/2020. Tenant responsible water, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Jordan Knutson and Renters Warehouse present this fabulous opportunity to live in Downtown Minneapolis! Food, entertainment, and grocery in walking distance! This Clean 1BR/1BA comes with a PARKING SPACE and STORAGE UNIT. Great view of Minneapolis Skyline w/ ATTACHED BALCONY. Check out this great opportunity today!