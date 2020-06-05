1212 DOUGLAS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Winter Move Special! Spacious 2-Lvl Unit @ Kenwood - Property Id: 185002



This beautifully updated home is located just off historic Mount Curve in Kenwood neighborhood.



**We're offering Winter Move Incentive which offers a $100 discount on winter rent for applicants who wish to move in February or March. Contact us for details!



This unit includes two spacious living areas with fireplaces in each, multiple sunrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a formal dining room. The living room and sunroom are south facing with nine large windows and a floating fireplace with hardwood floors and built in bookcases. The lower level family room also has a floating fireplace with new travertine floors. This unit includes a semi-private back and front patio, abundant storage and in unit laundry.



Plenty of on street parking. Pets ok with prior approval.Owner pays water, trash and sewage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185002

Property Id 185002



(RLNE5366677)