Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1212 DOUGLAS AVE

1212 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Douglas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Winter Move Special! Spacious 2-Lvl Unit @ Kenwood - Property Id: 185002

This beautifully updated home is located just off historic Mount Curve in Kenwood neighborhood.

**We're offering Winter Move Incentive which offers a $100 discount on winter rent for applicants who wish to move in February or March. Contact us for details!

This unit includes two spacious living areas with fireplaces in each, multiple sunrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a formal dining room. The living room and sunroom are south facing with nine large windows and a floating fireplace with hardwood floors and built in bookcases. The lower level family room also has a floating fireplace with new travertine floors. This unit includes a semi-private back and front patio, abundant storage and in unit laundry.

Plenty of on street parking. Pets ok with prior approval.Owner pays water, trash and sewage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185002
Property Id 185002

(RLNE5366677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have any available units?
1212 DOUGLAS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have?
Some of 1212 DOUGLAS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 DOUGLAS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1212 DOUGLAS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 DOUGLAS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE offer parking?
No, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have a pool?
No, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 DOUGLAS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 DOUGLAS AVE has units with dishwashers.
