Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1130 Adams St NE

1130 Adams Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Adams Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NE Minneapolis home featuring 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, built-in bookcases - this home has classic charm and will be ready for move in on June 1st. Bonus bedrooms and space provide tons of room in this

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 18 month lease.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. This specific owner does not qualify for section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Adams St NE have any available units?
1130 Adams St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1130 Adams St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Adams St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Adams St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Adams St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Adams St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Adams St NE offers parking.
Does 1130 Adams St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Adams St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Adams St NE have a pool?
No, 1130 Adams St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Adams St NE have accessible units?
No, 1130 Adams St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Adams St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Adams St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Adams St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Adams St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
