Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:37 AM

1120 S 2nd Street

1120 South 2nd Street · (612) 642-1069
Location

1120 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Stonebridge Lofts! This stunning corner condo features open living spaces great for entertaining, upgraded kitchen and baths along with natural light and river views! Be in the heart of the Mill District walkable to USBank Stadium, Light Rail and several restaurants and shops. The building features two indoor party rooms, outdoor pool and hot tub, along with a fitness center. This unit includes two heated parking stalls and an additional storage locker. 3 month lease available with the option to have the unit fully furnished for an additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 S 2nd Street have any available units?
1120 S 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 1120 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 S 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1120 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1120 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1120 S 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1120 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 S 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1120 S 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 1120 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 S 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
