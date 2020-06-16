1120 S 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Welcome to Stonebridge Lofts! This stunning corner condo features open living spaces great for entertaining, upgraded kitchen and baths along with natural light and river views! Be in the heart of the Mill District walkable to USBank Stadium, Light Rail and several restaurants and shops. The building features two indoor party rooms, outdoor pool and hot tub, along with a fitness center. This unit includes two heated parking stalls and an additional storage locker. 3 month lease available with the option to have the unit fully furnished for an additional fee