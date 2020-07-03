Amenities
1105 26th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Deck? Yes! Parking? Ample! - This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has a large 2-car garage plus additional off-street parking spaces. An updated kitchen enhances this Como neighborhood rental.
- Washer and dryer
- Large 2-car garage plus more off-street parking
- 42" flat-screen TV for use during tenancy
- Large deck
?- Hardwood floors
- Brand new basement bath and basement upgrades
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in
