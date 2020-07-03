Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1105 26th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Deck? Yes! Parking? Ample! - This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has a large 2-car garage plus additional off-street parking spaces. An updated kitchen enhances this Como neighborhood rental.



- Washer and dryer

- Large 2-car garage plus more off-street parking

- 42" flat-screen TV for use during tenancy

- Large deck

?- Hardwood floors

- Brand new basement bath and basement upgrades

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in



(RLNE4502832)