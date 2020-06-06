Rent Calculator
1104 25th Ave Se
1104 25th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1104 25th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1104 25th Ave Se Available 09/01/19 MUST SEE 3BD/2BA house near the U of M! Big bedrooms! Great location! Avail. 9/1! - This is a 3BD/2BA in the Como neighborhood. It has many nice features including:
-Big bedrooms and closets
-Living room
-Private laundry in unit
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Off-street parking
-Storage space
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
**Renter's insurance is required.
For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred).
Offering shorter term lease to 5/20/2020.
(RLNE5075889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 25th Ave Se have any available units?
1104 25th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1104 25th Ave Se have?
Some of 1104 25th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1104 25th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1104 25th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 25th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 25th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 1104 25th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1104 25th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 1104 25th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 25th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 25th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1104 25th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1104 25th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1104 25th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 25th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 25th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
