1104 25th Ave Se Available 09/01/19 MUST SEE 3BD/2BA house near the U of M! Big bedrooms! Great location! Avail. 9/1! - This is a 3BD/2BA in the Como neighborhood. It has many nice features including:



-Big bedrooms and closets

-Living room

-Private laundry in unit

-Beautiful hardwood floors

-Off-street parking

-Storage space

-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred).



Offering shorter term lease to 5/20/2020.



(RLNE5075889)