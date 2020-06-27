All apartments in Minneapolis
109 W 36th St

109 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 West 36th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 4 bed/2 bath home is available for a 8/15 move in! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, Unfinished basement with plenty of storage, Attached garage, Fenced in backyard, must see! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $2,425) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,425) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $250 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W 36th St have any available units?
109 W 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W 36th St have?
Some of 109 W 36th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
109 W 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 W 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 109 W 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 109 W 36th St offers parking.
Does 109 W 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 109 W 36th St has a pool.
Does 109 W 36th St have accessible units?
No, 109 W 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
