109 W 36th St

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 4 bed/2 bath home is available for a 8/15 move in! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, Unfinished basement with plenty of storage, Attached garage, Fenced in backyard, must see! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $2,425) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,425) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $250 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!