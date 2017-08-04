All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1079 13th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1079 13th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1079 13th Ave SE

1079 13th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1079 13th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Short term rental available!!

Welcome home to this four-bedroom (two bonus rooms in the basement) two-bath home in an awesome location! This home is available NOW! Located in the Como neighborhood just a few blocks east of 35W, and conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment and the University of Minnesota East Bank campus. This location is close to Como Ave, University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, Broadway Ave, 35W, multiple major bus lines, and lots of walking and biking paths.

Fresh paint and new carpet!

Please note! This home HAS BEEN RENTED FOR THE 2019 SCHOOL YEAR. Tenants will have to move out by August 31st.

FEATURES:

24/7 maintenance
On-site laundry
Sunroom/three-season porch
Dishwasher
Off street parking available

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Rental Requirements:

This home does not participate in subsidy housing
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply. Text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 13th Ave SE have any available units?
1079 13th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 13th Ave SE have?
Some of 1079 13th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 13th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1079 13th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 13th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1079 13th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1079 13th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1079 13th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1079 13th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 13th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 13th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1079 13th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1079 13th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1079 13th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 13th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 13th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University