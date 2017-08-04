1079 13th Ave SE

Amenities
Short term rental available!!
Welcome home to this four-bedroom (two bonus rooms in the basement) two-bath home in an awesome location! This home is available NOW! Located in the Como neighborhood just a few blocks east of 35W, and conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment and the University of Minnesota East Bank campus. This location is close to Como Ave, University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, Broadway Ave, 35W, multiple major bus lines, and lots of walking and biking paths.
Fresh paint and new carpet!
Please note! This home HAS BEEN RENTED FOR THE 2019 SCHOOL YEAR. Tenants will have to move out by August 31st.
FEATURES:
24/7 maintenance
On-site laundry
Sunroom/three-season porch
Dishwasher
Off street parking available
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Rental Requirements:
This home does not participate in subsidy housing
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply. Text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions