Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1078 17th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1078 17th Ave SE

1078 17th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1078 17th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming five-bedroom home for fall 2019! - This five-bedroom house in the Como neighborhood near the intersection of Stinson Blvd and Hennepin Ave. Located close to the UofM East Bank campus!

Just a few blocks south is eclectic Dinkytown, with all the shopping, dining and entertainment you need! Conveniently located close to 35W, Hwy 280, multiple bus lines and the light rail, and lots of cycling paths. Get to where you need to be easily!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. (Dogs under 40 pounds, breed restrictions may apply.)

Rental Requirements:

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 17th Ave SE have any available units?
1078 17th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1078 17th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1078 17th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 17th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1078 17th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 17th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 17th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
