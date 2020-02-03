1078 17th Ave SE

Amenities

Charming five-bedroom home for fall 2019! - This five-bedroom house in the Como neighborhood near the intersection of Stinson Blvd and Hennepin Ave. Located close to the UofM East Bank campus!



Just a few blocks south is eclectic Dinkytown, with all the shopping, dining and entertainment you need! Conveniently located close to 35W, Hwy 280, multiple bus lines and the light rail, and lots of cycling paths. Get to where you need to be easily!



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. (Dogs under 40 pounds, breed restrictions may apply.)



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.