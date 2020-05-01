Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1061 15th Ave SE Available 08/29/20 Fit for Royalty - Seated in the heart of NE Minneapolis, sits this 5 bedroom home - plus central air, hardwood floors, off-street parking and an easy walk to campus. This house has a 6th bedroom in the basement.



5 bedrooms/2 baths

??$3,200 per month



- Washer and dryer

- Dishwasher

- Central air

- New windows and high-efficiency furnace and air conditioning

- Off-street parking

?- Hardwood floors

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in



See more info at gbgroupproperties.com



(RLNE4061363)