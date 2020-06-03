1039 23rd Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bb73a8012 ---- $500 off first month\'s rent!!! Great Place to Call Home... - 1,700 SF Home Located in Como Neighborhood of Minneapolis - Near Restaurants, U of M, Bust Stop, Parks, and More! Features 5 BRs, 2 BAs, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Cement Kitchen Counter, Central Air, and Nice Deck. Please See Requirements, Below: Residents = Max occupancy: 5 tenants as allowed by city zoning code. Rent = $2,3500/Month Deposit = 1 Month\'s Rent Pets = Not Allowed Smoking = Not Allowed Available = 9/1/19 Utilities = Tenants Responsible for All - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, & Exterior Maintenance (Snow Removal) Owner Utilities = Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care) Section 8 = Not Approved Income = 3X Monthly Rent