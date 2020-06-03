All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1039 23rd Avenue SE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1039 23rd Avenue SE

1039 23rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1039 23rd Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bb73a8012 ---- $500 off first month\'s rent!!! Great Place to Call Home... - 1,700 SF Home Located in Como Neighborhood of Minneapolis - Near Restaurants, U of M, Bust Stop, Parks, and More! Features 5 BRs, 2 BAs, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Cement Kitchen Counter, Central Air, and Nice Deck. Please See Requirements, Below: Residents = Max occupancy: 5 tenants as allowed by city zoning code. Rent = $2,3500/Month Deposit = 1 Month\'s Rent Pets = Not Allowed Smoking = Not Allowed Available = 9/1/19 Utilities = Tenants Responsible for All - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, & Exterior Maintenance (Snow Removal) Owner Utilities = Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care) Section 8 = Not Approved Income = 3X Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have any available units?
1039 23rd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have?
Some of 1039 23rd Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 23rd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1039 23rd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 23rd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 23rd Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1039 23rd Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 23rd Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1039 23rd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1039 23rd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 23rd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 23rd Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.

