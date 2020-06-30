All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1019 15th Ave SE

1019 Southeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Beautiful spacious house with lots of natural Light! - This spacious, airy four bedroom Como house is available for Fall!

Near the intersection of Como Ave and 15th Ave SE, this lovely home is in the perfect location just a few blocks south is lively Dinkytown and more!

FEATURES:
- 24/7 maintenance
- Laundry onsite
- Two living rooms
- Central air conditioning
- Spacious kitchen with lots of storage
- Dishwasher
- Front porch
- Yard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Off street parking available
- Great location

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 15th Ave SE have any available units?
1019 15th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 15th Ave SE have?
Some of 1019 15th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 15th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1019 15th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 15th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1019 15th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1019 15th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1019 15th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 15th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1019 15th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1019 15th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1019 15th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 15th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 15th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

