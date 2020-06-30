1019 15th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Beautiful spacious house with lots of natural Light! - This spacious, airy four bedroom Como house is available for Fall!



Near the intersection of Como Ave and 15th Ave SE, this lovely home is in the perfect location just a few blocks south is lively Dinkytown and more!



FEATURES:

- 24/7 maintenance

- Laundry onsite

- Two living rooms

- Central air conditioning

- Spacious kitchen with lots of storage

- Dishwasher

- Front porch

- Yard

- Spacious bedrooms

- Off street parking available

- Great location



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224492)