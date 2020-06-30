1019 15th Ave SE

Amenities
Beautiful spacious house with lots of natural Light! - This spacious, airy four bedroom Como house is available for Fall!
Near the intersection of Como Ave and 15th Ave SE, this lovely home is in the perfect location just a few blocks south is lively Dinkytown and more!
FEATURES:
- 24/7 maintenance
- Laundry onsite
- Two living rooms
- Central air conditioning
- Spacious kitchen with lots of storage
- Dishwasher
- Front porch
- Yard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Off street parking available
- Great location
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5224492)