All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1000 5th Street Southeast - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1000 5th Street Southeast - 1

1000 Southeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Dinkytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Southeast 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
U of Minnesota Summer Student Housing

Whether you'll be in Minneapolis for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending at Kappa Sigma offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. Clean Floors & Locking Doors advertises for the chapter's summer vacancy. Kappa Sigma rents out around half its rooms to tenants from outside the fraternity over summer.

The house is available now for leases that run through the end of July. Summer only rental is also available beginning Friday May 15th through the 24th of August.

Rates are as follows:
Double Room: $475 per month
Single Room: $650 per month
Parking: $100 per month

Free utilities
Rooms come with bed frames and mattresses

If you're interested in this opportunity, check out our website at https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/minnesota-kappa-sigma/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have any available units?
1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 5th Street Southeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University