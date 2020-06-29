1000 5th Street Southeast - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

U of Minnesota Summer Student Housing



Whether you'll be in Minneapolis for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending at Kappa Sigma offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. Clean Floors & Locking Doors advertises for the chapter's summer vacancy. Kappa Sigma rents out around half its rooms to tenants from outside the fraternity over summer.



The house is available now for leases that run through the end of July. Summer only rental is also available beginning Friday May 15th through the 24th of August.



Rates are as follows:

Double Room: $475 per month

Single Room: $650 per month

Parking: $100 per month



Free utilities

Rooms come with bed frames and mattresses



If you're interested in this opportunity, check out our website at https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/minnesota-kappa-sigma/