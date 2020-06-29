1000 5th Street Southeast - 1

Amenities
U of Minnesota Summer Student Housing
Whether you'll be in Minneapolis for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending at Kappa Sigma offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. Clean Floors & Locking Doors advertises for the chapter's summer vacancy. Kappa Sigma rents out around half its rooms to tenants from outside the fraternity over summer.
The house is available now for leases that run through the end of July. Summer only rental is also available beginning Friday May 15th through the 24th of August.
Rates are as follows:
Double Room: $475 per month
Single Room: $650 per month
Parking: $100 per month
Free utilities
Rooms come with bed frames and mattresses
If you're interested in this opportunity, check out our website at https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/minnesota-kappa-sigma/